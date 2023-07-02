Annie Gonzalez won the 2023 Maui Film Festival’s Rising Star Award. (File photo).

The 2023 Maui Film Festival’s Rising Star Award went to Annie Gonzalez in Eva Longoria’s feature film directorial debut “Flamin’ Hot.”

Gonzalez starred as the female Judy Montañez in the film that tells the inspirational life story of Richard Montañez, the Frito-Lay janitor who utilized his Mexican American heritage to develop Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and ultimately created a pop culture phenomenon that disrupted the food industry.

The film premiered at this year’s SXSW and received the “Audience Choice” award. It is currently the #1 movie streaming premiere in Searchlight Pictures’ history and the first film to get a simultaneous release on Disney+ and Hulu. It premiered on those platforms on June 9 and is currently streaming.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Rising Star Award recognizes an actor or actress for abundant creativity to support honest and life-changing art.

Gonzalez will next be seen starring in the upcoming and highly anticipated Jenni Rivera biopic. She will play the incredible Jenni.

According to a press release, Gonzalez’s charisma, comedic timing, and strong dramatic performances continue to cement her as one of Hollywood’s new leading talents. She is an outspoken advocate for civil rights and Latinx culture. True to her roots, Gonzalez resides in East Los Angeles.