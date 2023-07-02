War Memorial Complex/Stadium, aerial. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden (file)

Free, family-friendly events will take place on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi as part of National Parks and Recreation Month in July. The events, offered by the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation will include outdoor movies and activities.

Movie nights will be held Fridays.

For details on each showing, including movie titles, visit the County of Maui homepage www.mauicounty.gov.

For Maui, movies start at sunset and will be held at Eddie Tam Memorial Center, July 7; Kamaʻole III, July 14; War Memorial Stadium Complex, July 21; and Lahaina Civic Center, July 28.

Maui activities are Adaptive Archery at Eddie Tam gym, 9 a.m. to noon Friday, July 14, and Beginner’s Pickleball Clinic, 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 3, at War Memorial Complex Stadium tennis courts.

For Molokaʻi, movies start at 7 p.m. and will be held at the following community centers: Kualapuʻu, July 7; Mitchell Pauole, July 14; Maunaloa, July 21; and Kilohana, July 28.

For Lānaʻi, a movie will be shown after sunset at Lānaʻi Little League Field, July 28.

Also, the Lāna’i Community Skate Jam will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 20 at Lāna’i Gymnasium and Tennis Courts parking lot.

National Parks and Recreation Month is an initiative of the National Recreation & Parks Association that promotes building strong, vibrant and resilient communities through parks and recreation. Parks and recreation agencies across the country are recognizing the month with summer programs, events and celebrations.