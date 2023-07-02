Maui Arts & Entertainment
Events coming to ProArts Playhouse in July
A
A
A
Maui’s ProArts Playhouse hosts a variety of events in July.
Cabaret and Cocktails present Underseas Tease
July 8
- Two Shows: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
- Cabaret & Cocktails presents An Underseas Tease: Naughty and Nautical! Join your favorite Maui Burlesque performers (and some special guests including Violetta Beretta) for a rollicking romp over, under, and around the high seas.
- Warning: Mature content. 18 and older only.
Kuf Knotz and Christine Elise LIVE!
July 13
- 7:30 p.m.
- Named Philadelphia Magazine “Best Rapper of 2022” & “1 of 10 New Jersey artists” Kuf Knotz (Producer/MC) and Christine Elise (Harpist/Vocalist) will be bringing their unique blend of hip-hop, soul and classical traditions.
- Presented with Manaʻo Radio
Fast Freddy’s Blues Showcase Series
First Show: July 14
- 7:30 p.m.
- Fast Freddy and Blue Lava Blues Band are back at ProArts, bringing the blues every other month. First Special Guest: Honolulu’s Kevin Coleman.
- Presented by ProArts and Manaʻo Radio
- Tickets just $25
Jazz Maui presents… Ginai’s Jazz IslandARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
July 15
- 7:30 p.m.
- This bi-monthly series with Jazz Maui kicks off with 3-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winner Ginai, bringing her outstanding voice and a show based on her hit album and TV show of the same name.
- Featuring Marcus Johnson on bass, Paul Marchetti on drums, Jeff Hellmer on piano, and John Zangrando on Sax.
Eric Gilliom’s “White Hawaiian”
- One-year anniversary shows: July 21, 22, and 23
- Starring Eric Gilliom
- Written by Eric Gilliom & Brian Khone
- “If they ever invented a Hōkū for musical theater, Gilliom would win it hands down.”
- — Jon Woodhouse, Maui News
Sheryl Renee Salutes…
First Show: July 26
- 7 p.m.
- Bacharach & David Sheryl Renee Productions, Jazz Maui and ProArts Playhouse present
- Sheryl Renee Salutes…A One-Woman Tribute to the Songs and Lives of the World’s Greatest Music Icons
- Buy a Sheryl Renee 3-Show Package for $5 off each show at any seating tier.
ProArts Playhouse is located at 1280 S. Kīhei Rd. (in Azeka Plaza, Makai side) in Kīhei.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments