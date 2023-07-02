Maui Arts & Entertainment

Events coming to ProArts Playhouse in July

July 2, 2023, 6:30 PM HST
Maui’s ProArts Playhouse hosts a variety of events in July.

Cabaret and Cocktails present Underseas Tease

July 8

  • Two Shows: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
  • Cabaret & Cocktails presents An Underseas Tease: Naughty and Nautical! Join your favorite Maui Burlesque performers (and some special guests including Violetta Beretta) for a rollicking romp over, under, and around the high seas.  
  • Warning: Mature content. 18 and older only.

Kuf Knotz and Christine Elise LIVE!

July 13

  • 7:30 p.m. 
  • Named Philadelphia Magazine “Best Rapper of 2022” & “1 of 10 New Jersey artists” Kuf Knotz (Producer/MC) and Christine Elise (Harpist/Vocalist) will be bringing their unique blend of hip-hop, soul and classical traditions.
  • Presented with Manaʻo Radio

Fast Freddy’s Blues Showcase Series

First Show: July 14

  • 7:30 p.m.
  • Fast Freddy and Blue Lava Blues Band are back at ProArts, bringing the blues every other month. First Special Guest: Honolulu’s Kevin Coleman.
  • Presented by ProArts and Manaʻo Radio
  • Tickets just $25 

Jazz Maui presents… Ginai’s Jazz Island

July 15

  • 7:30 p.m.
  • This bi-monthly series with Jazz Maui kicks off with 3-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winner Ginai, bringing her outstanding voice and a show based on her hit album and TV show of the same name. 
  • Featuring Marcus Johnson on bass, Paul Marchetti on drums, Jeff Hellmer on piano, and John Zangrando on Sax.

Eric Gilliom’s “White Hawaiian”

  • One-year anniversary shows: July 21, 22, and 23
  • Starring Eric Gilliom
  • Written by Eric Gilliom & Brian Khone
  • “If they ever invented a Hōkū for musical theater, Gilliom would win it hands down.”
  • — Jon Woodhouse, Maui News

Sheryl Renee Salutes…

First Show:  July 26

  • 7 p.m. 
  • Bacharach & David Sheryl Renee Productions, Jazz Maui and ProArts Playhouse present
  • Sheryl Renee Salutes…A One-Woman Tribute to the Songs and Lives of the World’s Greatest Music Icons
  • Buy a Sheryl Renee 3-Show Package for $5 off each show at any seating tier.

ProArts Playhouse is located at 1280 S. Kīhei Rd. (in Azeka Plaza, Makai side) in Kīhei.

