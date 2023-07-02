An individual was sent to the hospital for breathing difficulties and two others were displaced following a fire that took place at a single-family residence in Kahului around midnight on Sunday.

The County of Maui Dept. of Fire & Safety issued a release Sunday saying they arrived on scene around 12:04 a.m. and evacuated individuals from a detached ohana to keep the fire from spreading to neighboring residences.

Officials say they left the scene around 3:47 a.m. and the cause of the fire is still undetermined as of Sunday.

The damage is estimated to be around $150,000 to the structure, and $5,000 to contents, officials said in a statement.

