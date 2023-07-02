Maui News

Single-family home catches on fire in Kahului Sunday

July 2, 2023, 2:02 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

An individual was sent to the hospital for breathing difficulties and two others were displaced following a fire that took place at a single-family residence in Kahului around midnight on Sunday.

The County of Maui Dept. of Fire & Safety issued a release Sunday saying they arrived on scene around 12:04 a.m. and evacuated individuals from a detached ohana to keep the fire from spreading to neighboring residences.

Officials say they left the scene around 3:47 a.m. and the cause of the fire is still undetermined as of Sunday.

The damage is estimated to be around $150,000 to the structure, and $5,000 to contents, officials said in a statement.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Brewing Company Opens New Restaurant At Outrigger Kaanapali Beach Resort 22023 Makawao Stampede Rodeo To Air On Akaku 3Maui Police Launch Fourth Of July Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign 4Maui Humane Society Jackson Galaxy Create Donation Fund For At Risk Cats Kittens 525m Liloa Dr Extension Is Part Of Long Discussed Kihei North South Collector Road 6Kihei Fire Burns Four Acres Near Wastewater Facility