Maui News

Small craft advisory for parts of Maui from Sunday at 6 p.m. to Tuesday at 6 p.m.

July 2, 2023, 6:46 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Small craft advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a small craft advisory from Sunday at 6 p.m. to Tuesday at 6 p.m. for parts of the Hawaiian Islands.

The forecast is for east to northeast winds of 20 to 25 knots.

Affected areas include: Māʻalaea Bay, Paiolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island leeward waters and Big Island southeast waters.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Brewing Company Opens New Restaurant At Outrigger Kaanapali Beach Resort 22023 Makawao Stampede Rodeo To Air On Akaku 325m Liloa Dr Extension Is Part Of Long Discussed Kihei North South Collector Road 4Maui Police Launch Fourth Of July Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign 5Maui Humane Society Jackson Galaxy Create Donation Fund For At Risk Cats Kittens 6Kihei Fire Burns Four Acres Near Wastewater Facility