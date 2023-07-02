Small craft advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a small craft advisory from Sunday at 6 p.m. to Tuesday at 6 p.m. for parts of the Hawaiian Islands.

The forecast is for east to northeast winds of 20 to 25 knots.

Affected areas include: Māʻalaea Bay, Paiolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island leeward waters and Big Island southeast waters.

Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.