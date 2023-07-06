Prior to 2019, Jehovah’s Witnesses from around the world attended their annual conventions at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center. (Jehovah’s Witnesses organization)

After a three-year pandemic pause, one of the Jehovah’s Witnesses organization has once again chosen Maui to host a global three-day event, the 2023 “Exercise Patience”Convention.

Prior to 2019, Jehovah’s Witnesses from around the world attended annual conventions including one at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center. In 2020, the pandemic interrupted that tradition when the ministry canceled their in-person events throughout the world and held their convention programs as virtual events in more than 500 languages. Beginning July 7, an in-person convention returns to Maui.

“As much as we loved the convenience and quality of our virtual conventions, nothing can replace being together in a large group setting,” said David Wood, spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “While our online conventions reached millions around the world and kept our communities safe, there is nothing like showing love and aloha in person, face to face.”

Some 6,000 conventions will be held worldwide as part of the 2023 “Exercise Patience” Convention series. In the US alone, more than 700 conventions will be held in 144 host cities. From Friday through Sunday, six convention sessions will explore the quality of patience, highlighting its modern-day relevance through Scriptural examples.

A live baptism will be performed following the Saturday morning session and a prerecorded drama will be featured in two parts during the Saturday and Sunday afternoon sessions.

Jehovah’s Witnesses have been holding public conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centers, and theaters around the world for more than 100 years, according to a news release.

After resuming smaller in-person meetings and their public ministry during 2022, the summer of 2023 marks the first time they will gather at much larger regional events around the world since the lifting of pandemic restrictions.

The convention is open to the public and no collection is taken. For more information on the program or to find other convention locations and dates, visit jw.org and navigate to the “About Us” tab.