Executive Chef Doug DeMarco

The Maui Country Club announced the hire of new Executive Chef Doug DeMarco.

Chef DeMarco describes his cooking style as Contemporary American. He joins the Maui Country Club from his most recent position as the Executive Chef at Ruby 360 in Nevada, one of the oldest helicopter ski resorts in the country.

Early on in Chef DeMarco’s working experience, one of his mentors convinced him that he should become a chef. Taking this advice, he attended and graduated from the California Culinary Academy.

From there, Chef DeMarco had the opportunity to travel the country, giving him the chance to experience a variety of cuisine and work with world renown chefs, most notably: Chef Roland Passot – La Folie; Chef George Marrone – Aqua and One Market; Chef Giovanni Perticone – Splendidos; and Chef Bradley Ogden – The Lark Creek Inn.

In addition to his culinary experience, Chef DeMarco also has had the opportunity to cook for many celebrities.

Born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, Chef DeMarco’s love for the sea, and all it has to offer, fueled his long time goal of moving to Hawaiʻi. He enjoys spending his free time outdoors— hiking, biking or scuba diving.

Chef DeMarco said he looks forward to carrying on the legacy at the Maui Country Club, and is excited about getting to know and cook for all its members.

Maui Country Club‘s is a private golf club on the north shore, located at 48 Nonohe Place in Pāʻia.