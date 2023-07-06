Burnt out abandoned vehicle. File photo by Wendy Osher.

The County of Maui has launched a new pilot program that covers the bill for Maui residents who need to dispose of a junk vehicle, but can’t afford a tow.

The Maui County Tow and Scrap Pilot Program launched in July to cover the cost of towing and scraping personal junk and unwanted vehicles. A similar program is available on Lānaʻi, and options for Molokaʻi residents are coming in the near future.

Maui island’s program costs $1.3 million for the fiscal year, and the plan will be evaluated on a monthly basis.

“We’re thankful for Maui County Council and administrative support in launching the Maui County Tow and Scrap Pilot Program,” said county Department of Environmental Management Director Shayne Agawa in a county news release. “This is the county’s way of responding to a need and filling a gap.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To use the program, residents depending on location may call one of two county vendors to schedule a towing appointment from an easily accessible spot to the disposal facility, Hammerhead Metals Recycling at Central Maui Baseyard in Puʻunēnē. People in Central, South and West Maui contact D&D Towing, and those in East Maui call Maui Tow and Transport.

Vehicle registration and safety check are not needed. However, the resident must possess the title for their personal vehicle and a matching government-issued photo ID. On the appointment day, the vehicle owner must follow the tow truck to Hammerhead, provide photo ID and submit the title directly to onsite staff.

Also, the vehicle must be or have been registered in Maui County. No out-of-county or out-of-state vehicles can use the program.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

With programs in place to recycle old vehicles, Maui County officials anticipate the number of abandoned vehicles will be reduced.

“We’re expected to have fewer abandoned vehicles with this program because we’re reducing some of the economic obstacles people face when they have an old vehicle and they just can’t get rid of it,” said Tess Herman, Department of Environmental Management’s Abandoned Vehicles and Metals Section supervisor.

For more details and Maui County Tow and Scrap Pilot Program requirements, call the department’s Abandoned Vehicles and Metals Section at 808-270-6102 or visit www.mauicounty.gov/avm.