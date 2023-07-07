Maui Calls at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. File (2018) PC: Douglas DeBoer



















Tables and tickets are now available for the annual Maui Calls, Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s signature fundraising gala, and food & wine tasting event, which will take place on Aug. 12, from 6-10 p.m.

This year’s ‘Celebrating the Navigator’ theme provides a special, uniquely Hawaiian personality to the evening, a Maui Calls tradition. The event celebrates a coming together of the community in the spirit of goodwill and in support of the MACC.

Tables and individual ticket sales are available now online only at mauiarts.ejoinme.org/MauiCalls.

Featured throughout the evening are gourmet pūpū created by Maui’s award-winning chefs, fine wines from around the world, live entertainment, and a wide and diverse selection of items in the event’s signature silent and live auctions. All attendees must be 21+ with valid ID. The event will be emceed by Deidre Tegarden and Kainoa Horcajo.

Maui Calls is a much-anticipated annual event for residents as well as visitors, as the savvy event-goer knows they will find the best selection of silent and live auction items on the island: exciting Hawai‘i staycations, restaurant fine dining experiences, original works of art, music instruments autographed by celebrities who have performed on MACC stages, and more.

The Maui Calls evening starts with a fresh flower lei greeting and Hawaiian music by local favorites. And, the group Asian Blend will wrap up the evening with dance music favorites under the roof of the Yokouchi Pavilion.

Maui Calls at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. File (2019) PC: Douglas DeBoer

The 2023 Maui Calls features an array of wines from around the world, with a selection orchestrated by ʻOhana Beverage Company. Participating wineries to date include August Wine Group, Brazos Wine, De Maison Selections, East West Wine Trading, Evening Land, German Wine Collection, Indigenous Selections, LIOCO, Massanois Imports, North Berkeley, Scale Wine Group, Two Mountain, and Vocal Vineyards. (list subject to change)

Maui Calls guests will enjoy a culinary adventure. Participating restaurants and caterers so far include Buzz Cakes by Sweet Bean Maui, DUO Steak & Seafood Four Seasons Maui, Leilani’s on the Beach, Lima Restaurant, Maui Breadfruit, Maui Cookie Lab, NS | Nicole Scharer, Sugar Beach Events, and Tommy Bahama Restaurant. (list subject to change)

Maui Calls at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. File (2019) PC: Douglas DeBoer

Reserving a table is a desirable option for those who would like to be seated with their family, friends, or business associates. There are numerous premium benefits for table attendees, depending on table tier: reserved seating, preferred parking, table-side service for dinner and beverages, special thank-you gifts, pre-event private reception and opportunity to preview and bid on auction items.

Individual tickets for Maui Calls are $195 for a ‘cruiser’ pass; $225, $300 or $500 for table seating. Tables for 10 are $2,250; $3,000; $5,000; and $10,000. All tickets allow the Maui Calls guest access to the many creations of Maui’s participating restaurants and chefs and the chance to sample a variety of both new wines and old favorites; the table tickets offer table seating and service, and special gifts (depending on level).

Table sponsorship levels and inclusions are detailed on the Maui Calls page at MauiArts.org or at mauiarts.ejoinme.org/MauiCalls. Tables and individual ticket sales are on sale now and placing silent auction bids starts Aug. 7 and all are only available online at mauiarts.ejoinme.org/MauiCalls or via the MACC’s Development department. Guests can register in advance to bid via their smartphone or mobile device on the same website and bidding volunteers will be on site at the event to assist.

Table sales and individual ticket purchases are not available through the MACC Box Office. Table reservations may also be coordinated via email or phone to Naoko Wagner: [email protected] / 808-243-4225.

Maui Calls is the annual fundraiser for the Maui Arts & Cultural Center and provides a significant percentage of the income necessary for the MACC to provide ongoing FREE programs for the community such as Starry Night Cinema, ArT=Mixx, the annual Ki Ho‘alu and ‘Ukulele Festivals, and performances for Maui County schoolchildren, including students on Moloka‘i and Lānaʻi.