Akakū Maui Community Media

The next Akakū Upstairs salon falls on the third Thursday of the month, July 20. This event will feature a discussion and screening of the new documentary “Shaka, A Story of Aloha.” The film explores the origin, meanings, and uses of the iconic shaka gesture. Speakers include Executive Producer and Writer Steve Sue, Director Alex Bocchieri, and Associate Producer Rob Webb.

The event will be held at Akakū’s Upstairs Media Lab, 333 Dairy Rd. Suite 205 in Kahului. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. to allow guests to connect prior to the salon, which runs from 6-7:30 p.m. This salon will be recorded and will later air on Akakū Blue – Channel 55, on demand on akaku.org and on the free mobile app.

Seating is limited. Register for free at http://bit.ly/Akaku-Upstairs-Shaka.

Akakū Upstairs welcomes panelist Steve Sue, Executive Producer/Writer (Shaka, A Story of Aloha)

Steve Sue

Sue is a first-time producer making “Shaka, A Story of Aloha.” Besides Shaka, Sue serves as Chairman at ID8, a Hawai’i 501C3 nonprofit organization that fosters ideation and expression to create positive impacts. At ID8, he serves as Head of Studio for ID8 Studios, a digital media soundstage operated for the State of Hawai’i.

Sue is also a social venturer as a partner at SaaS Ventures, a software development and digital marketing firm. Past experience includes being a story and conceptual expert leading the creation of theme parks, live entertainment productions, corporate theater events, retail, foodservice, product brands, and resort casinos. Local Hawai‘i projects include creating ChefZone for Y. Hata, rebranding Waikīkī Trolley for Enoa Corp, developing Punahou’s GlobalAloha volunteerism app, and developing Feeding Hawaiʻi Together’s “The Pantry” app.

Akakū Upstairs welcomes panelist Alex Bocchieri, Director (Shaka, A Story of Aloha)

Alex Bocchieri

Bocchieri is an award winning Native Hawaiian filmmaker who lives and works in Honolulu. After graduating from the University of Hawai‘i, Bocchieri turned his passion for storytelling toward creating documentaries about pressing social issues, leading to his work on the celebrated film, “Ike: Knowledge is Everywhere”. From there he told stories of local Hawai‘i heroes when he directed the independent feature film, “Go For Broke”, a groundbreaking Hawai‘i-produced war drama that would go on to screen at festivals around the world.

Since then he has written and directed award winning short films, alongside working with nonprofits to profile individuals and institutions that are trying to make this world a better place. The connecting thread of his creative work that extends into his commercial projects is the desire to use his unique visual style to share real human stories, spotlight those that do good, and inspire action.

In 2022, Bocchieri was selected to be a part of Disney Launchpad, a pipeline program to train filmmakers to work in the Studio system, while he creates content for Disney+.

Akakū Upstairs welcomes panelist Rob Webb, Associate Producer (Shaka, A Story of Aloha)

Rob Webb

Webb oversees Maui Shaka program operations as well as fund development activities. He is an avid waterman, aquatic expert and former City Councilman from Long Beach, California who now resides in Upcountry Maui. He is the President & CEO of Nonprofit Campaigns LLC, a consulting firm specializing in nonprofit board development and major gift fundraising solutions.

Webb is a past volunteer DJ and host of the Maui Musical Tour program on Mana’o Radio 91.7 FM Wailuku, Maui, Hawaiʻi. He has also served as a founding board member of the Long Beach, Aquatic Capital of America Foundation, the 2004 U.S Olympic Swimming Trials Organizing Committee, United States Lifeguard Association Mexican Liaison Officer and co-founder of the Beach Water Polo Cup, the largest water polo tournament in the world held in sea water.

Akakū Maui Community Media is an independent, nonprofit corporation established in 1992 to promote the creation of media by, for, and about our community.