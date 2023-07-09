

















Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi has been named the Best Luxury Hotel in the US by Luxury Travel Advisor, in their 2023 Awards of Excellence.

The Awards of Excellence recognize companies and individuals considered to be the elite suppliers in luxury travel. The winners were unveiled during Luxury Travel Advisor’s 10th ULTRA Summit.

“We are honoured to receive this recognition by Luxury Travel Advisor and its community of elite travel advisors,” said Avi Phookan, General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Lanai. “Beyond our luxurious resorts, I believe the exceptional hospitality and the genuine desire of our staff to share our culture and land with all who visit Lānaʻi make this an unforgettable experience.”

The Forbes Five Star and AAA Five Diamond Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi features 213 guest rooms in a series of low-rise buildings spread along the Pacific coastline, providing a private residential experience.



















Restaurants including NOBU LANAI, spa and wellness experiences, beach and pool with spacious seating areas nestled among tropical gardens, luxury retail boutiques, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus signature Mānele Golf Course with ocean views on every hole, tennis garden and pickleball all offer island adventure for guests.

’’Luxury travellers are looking for extraordinary experiences. The winners of our Awards of Excellence program are the best of breed suppliers that offer sophisticated luxury to these consumers. We congratulate them on their superior service,” said Ruthanne Terrero, Vice President and Head of Content, Questex Travel Group.

Guests who want to discover the island for themselves can explore offers here. Round-trip charter service is offered from Honolulu on Lānaʻi Air, included in all bookings made by Aug. 31 (arrivals by Dec. 31, 2023).

Winners of awards were determined exclusively by the publication’s readers of Luxury Travel Advisor, who voted for nominees selected by an invitation-only advisory board made up of travel advisors who have graced the cover of Luxury Travel Advisor over the past 18 years.

Nominees represent hotels, resorts, individuals, cruise lines and professional services that excel at delivering memorable experiences, a hallmark of the luxury travel industry.