









After nearly 30 years, Consolidated Theatres at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center on Maui is officially closed as of today.

A notice posted on the box office window notes the business has been serving the Maui community at QKC for nearly three decades.

Consolidated Theatres released a statement this morning saying “While audience needs at this location did not quite reach their pre-pandemic levels, we have seen dynamic growth across several locations in attendance, concession sales, and in response to our signature programming. With the wonderful support of our community, we are focused on furthering our investments where need is high to meet these demands, and in providing our guests with entertainment excellence into the next 100 years.”

The statement also expressed honor in serving guests at QKC over the years. “Our guests, community partners, and talented team members are all part of the Consolidated Theatres ʻOhana. We are making arrangements to honor gift cards and ScreenSaver tickets for Maui residents, and are offering employees a chance to consider opportunities at other locations.”

Consolidated is an affiliate of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), and has provided entertainment to Hawaiʻi since 1917. According to the company’s website, it operates theaters on Oʻahu at: Ward, Olino and Mililani with TITAN LUXE; as well as Pearlridge, Kapolei, Kahala Theatre and Koko Marina.

Patrons on Maui who need reimbursement for remaining funds on Consolidated Gift Cards and ScreenSaver tickets are directed to visit the website: consolidatedtheatresblog.com/kaahumanu/

Consolidated Theatres Kaʻahumanu 6. PC: Wendy Osher (7.10.23)

*This post was updated to include additional information and a statement provided by Consolidated Theatres.