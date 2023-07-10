Maui-based nonprofit seeks photo submissions for 2024 Marine Life Calendar
Ocean conservation nonprofit Pacific Whale Foundation invites nature photographers from around the globe to enter their favorite marine wildlife image in PWF’s fourth annual Whale of a Photo Contest now through July 20, 2023, for possible inclusion in the organization’s 2024 Marine Life Calendar.
One of Pacific Whale Foundation’s most popular fundraising campaigns, this wall calendar features stunning images, marine wildlife fun facts, tips on how you can help protect the ocean and the personal stories behind each month’s featured photograph.
It is a great way for professional and emerging photographers to showcase their talents while helping to support the nonprofit’s mission to protect the ocean through science and advocacy and inspire environmental stewardship.
All funds received from submissions and public voting directly benefit PWF’s Research, Education and Conservation programs working to mitigate the five major identified threats to whales and dolphins: bycatch (fisheries interactions), marine plastic pollution, climate change, unsustainable tourism and vessel collisions with marine animals.
Each submission must be accompanied by a $10 donation with multiple entries accepted. The top 12 photos selected by the organization’s panel of judges will be published in the calendar and advance to the online public voting round held Aug. 3–24, 2023.
Votes are $1 each with no limit on the number of votes allowed per entry. The image receiving the most votes will grace the cover of PWF’s 2024 Marine Life Calendar, which will also include a short profile about the winning photographer.
GENERAL SUBMISSION GUIDELINES
- OPEN: All submissions will be considered regardless of the entrant’s profession, location or expertise.
- THEME: Marine wildlife
- DONATION: Each submission must be accompanied by a $10 donation benefiting Pacific Whale Foundation. There is no limit to the number of entries per person.
- CONTEST PERIOD: Now through July 20, 2023; entries received after midnight July 20 will not be considered. Online voting for top 12 entries takes place Aug. 3–24, with the winner announced on Aug. 31.
- SELECTION: PWF’s panel of judges will select the top 12 images for entry into the online photo contest. Finalists will be contacted on or after July 20, with additional submission instructions as necessary. The winning photo will be determined by the number of votes received.
- HOW TO SUBMIT: Fill out the entry form at pacificwhale.org/calendar and you will receive an email with further instructions.
- PRIZE: The winner will have his, her or their image featured on the cover of Pacific Whale Foundation’s 2024 Marine Life Calendar accompanied by a brief bio, receive a free calendar, and the intrinsic satisfaction of contributing to PWF’s fundraising efforts.