Call for Artists: Public Art Request for Qualifications

The Art in Public Places Program of the Hawaiʻi State Foundation on Culture and the Arts has posted a Request for Qualifications on Call For Entry for the SFCA Art in Public Places Program.

The program is seeking qualifications from individual artists for artwork to be commissioned for various locations statewide. Sites for art may include opportunities for three dimensional freestanding sculpture, two dimensional images translated into durable materials, and large painted murals. Specific locations have not been announced.

Through this call the SFCA intends to establish a qualified pool of professional artists for consideration.

Sculptor Gregory Clurman was fascinated by the theme “Ka Hanauna o Molokai” (the Creation of Molokaʻi). Hina is credited as being the mother of Molokaʻi. Ancient chants refer to Hina as the wife whom Wākea found in the absence of his first wife Papa. For centuries, Papa and Wākea were considered the primary female and male generative forces throughout much of Polynesia. Papa is traditionally embodied as earth, while Wākea is thought to manifest as air and water, the elements that feed the earth. As the second wife of Wākea, Hina was said to have conceived Molokaʻi, “an island child of Hina.” For his sculpture “Ka Hanauna o Molokai,” Clurman carves in red sandstone three separate figures to be reinforced on a planter box at Molokaʻi High and Intermediate School. His three figures symbolize Wākea the father, Hina the mother, and the island child of Molokaʻi. PC: Hawaiʻi State Foundation on Culture and the Arts / sfca.hawaii.gov

Important Information

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Applications will only be accepted online through CallForEntry.org (2023 APP Hawaiʻi Request for Qualifications). You must be registered on CaFE before you can log in and apply for a call for entry.This Request for Qualifications is open internationally, with special consideration given to Hawaiʻi artists.Application to include a resume, artist’s statement, and seven images of completed work. The application deadline is Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

The SFCA’s Art in Public Places Program acquires completed, portable works of art, and commissions artists to create works of art for specific locations. Works of art are displayed in hundreds of state government sites across Hawaiʻi including schools, libraries, hospitals, airports, state office buildings, the State Capitol and at the Hawaiʻi State Art Museum. The APP Program also supports excellent arts education programming in schools during the school day, out-of-school arts education for pre-K students and lifelong learning for adults.