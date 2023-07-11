Maui News

2 visitors airlifted after becoming stranded by fast flowing water in ʻĪao Valley

July 11, 2023, 9:22 AM HST
ʻĪao Valley State Monument. PC: file DLNR

Maui fire crews airlifted two individuals from ʻĪao Valley State Monument who were stranded and unable to cross the river due to fast flowing and rising water Monday evening.  

Crews responded to the mountain rescue incident at around 5:50 p.m.  

Maui fire crews aboard Air 1 were dispatched to airlift the individuals to safety at a temporary landing zone set up in the parking lot.  

The two people who were rescued were 21-year-old women from Australia.  They were uninjured, according to department reports.

Responding units include: Engine 10, Rescue 10 aboard Air 1, and a battalion chief. Crews left the scene at 6:45 p.m.

Comments

