Maui Ocean Center will host its annual Coral Spawning Night from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, allowing guests the chance to witness the phenomenon of coral spawning.

A variety of activities, including a coral feeding station, will be featured along with diver presentations in the aquarium’s 750,000-gallon Open Ocean Exhibit. Inside the Sphere Theater, speakers will include Maui Ocean Center staff members along with representatives from the Hawai‘i Coral Restoration Nursery and The Nature Conservancy.

The main attraction, however, will be rice coral spawning stations setup throughout the park. “This event is a great educational opportunity for the public to learn about and witness coral spawning for themselves,” said Nadine Nagata, Maui Ocean Center’s curatorial coordinator. “Coral spawning is not something easily observed unless you know when it occurs and what you’re looking at.”

Coral spawning, or reproduction, coincides with the lunar cycle and this month’s event will be held during the new moon. Marine naturalists will be on hand with flashlights to point out the spawning to guests. While coral spawning is expected to occur, it’s not guaranteed due to environmental variables.

Maui Ocean Center exhibits one of the largest displays of living, rare and endemic Hawaiian corals in the world. In addition to interactive coral explore stations and activities, Coral Spawning Night will feature live music and food and drinks will be available (guests must show ID for alcohol purchases).

Scheduled speakers include: John Gorman and Dane Maxwell with the Maui Ocean Center, Christina Jayne and Norton Chan with the Hawaiʻi Coral Restoration Nursery, and Julia Rose with The Nature Conservancy.

Tickets are $25 for ages 4 and older (ages 3 and younger are free) and $15 for aquarium members. Reserve a spot at: https://mauioceancenter.com/reservations/