Hale Pono Youth Shelter. PC: Genesis Young

A new youth shelter on Maui celebrates its grand opening on July 15. The Hale Pono facility in Wailuku is the first short-term facility of its kind on the island in more than 15 years, according to organization leaders.

The grand opening celebrates the completion of building renovations at the new facility, located at 1727 Wili Pā Loop. The youth shelter is expected to open soon after, once staff is hired and trained.

This shelter is centrally located for ease of access to schools, medical facilities and justice services.

The Teran James Young Foundation, founded by Dr. Genesis Young and Sulara James, is a 501 C3 nonprofit that will fund this offering to the community.

The facility will not only supply basic necessities but offer teachings and programs to cultivate vital communication skills, and tend to both emotional and mental health needs.

“We believe society should be judged by how we treat our most vulnerable, and it’s our kuleana to step up for our youth,” said Dr. Young.

Hale Pono has undergone four years of building and planning and is expecting final permitting soon.

The shelter is currently looking for volunteers and donations, both monetary and material. More information is available at the Hale Pono website: halepono.org/.