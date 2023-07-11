Hotel Wailea treehouse restaurant. PC: Aaron Scales / Hotel Wailea

Hotel Wailea, an adults-only property in South Maui is ranked No. 1 on the list of Top Resort Hotels in Hawaiʻi for the second consecutive year. The recent rankings were compiled by Travel + Leisure as part of its annual World’s Best Awards 2023 list of top hotels in Hawaiʻi.

Montage Kapalua Bay was No. 2, The Ritz-Carlton Maui Kapalua was No. 6, and The Four Seasons Maui Resort at Wailea was No. 8 on this year’s list.



















In April 2023, Hotel Wailea was also recognized by Travel + Leisure as a Top 500 Hotel in the World.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

On Oʻahu, Kaimana Beach Hotel, another Private Label Collection Hotel, appears on the list at No. 3, adding another accolade to its shelf since debuting in 2021.

“We are very honored to be recognized nationally again with Private Label Collection capturing two of the most prestigious rankings within the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2023, notably with Hotel Wailea being named Best Hotel in Hawaiʻi for a second consecutive year,” said Jonathan McManus, Founder, Private Label Collection. “… the award is a testament to our team’s dedication to their profession and commitment to creativity,” he said.

“Hotel Wailea boasts an unprecedented level of intimacy, privacy, and exclusivity in Hawaiʻi. Personalized guest programming is tailored to couples and new offerings include Discovery Dialogues, designed to help couples deepen their connection and explore new ways of communicating with one another. Iconic publishing house Assouline will also be releasing its first ever Hawaiʻi travel book in late August, which showcases Maui through the lens of Hotel Wailea,” according to the announcement.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Each year, Travel + Leisure recognizes the top hotels, islands, cities, cruise lines, airlines, spas, and more around the globe, according to the results of the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2023 readers’ survey. Additional information about methodology including criteria can be found here. The awards are featured in the August issue of Travel + Leisure and available at www.travelandleisure.com/worlds-best/worlds-best-2023.