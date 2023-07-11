During a complaint and routine inspection on July 10, 2023, the Hawai‘i Department of Health Maui Food Safety Branch issued a red “Closed” placard to a restaurant in Lahaina.

Maui Brewing Company, owned and operated by Amakua Holdings Inc., must remain closed until all violations are resolved and the health department allows the restaurant to reopen to the public.

During the inspection, DOH observed evidence of a rodent and cockroach infestation. “Rodent droppings and live cockroach activity were observed throughout the establishment, including on food items including pizza dough, in refrigeration units where food is stored and on food contact surfaces where food is prepared. Live cockroach activity included a mixture of adult, juvenile and un-hatched egg cases, indicating an active population. Two dead rodents were also observed in rodent traps within the downstairs food storage room during the inspection,” according to a DOH news release.

The restaurant was also cited for holes and openings where pests can enter; a build-up of grease and food debris which attracts pests; an accumulation of clutter which serves as pest harborage; and lack of soap and paper towels at the kitchen handwash sink.

The health department is requiring the food establishment to take the following corrective actions before they will be allowed to reopen to the public:

Develop and conduct an aggressive pest control treatment and monitoring plan by a professional pest control company to eradicate the current pest infestation;

Deep clean the facility to remove all pest harborage conditions, such as the grease build-up and food debris and clutter within upstairs storage rooms; and

Seal all openings within the walls, ceiling and floors to prevent pest entry.

A follow-up inspection is scheduled for July 12, 2023.

To view restaurant inspection reports, visit http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.

