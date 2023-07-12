PC: ellysformalwear.com/events

Elly’s Formal Wear and Bridals on Maui is participating in the eighth annual National Bridal Summer Event. The Maui business, located in Kīhei, is offering exclusive discounts on top-designer wedding gowns.

Elly’s Formal Wear was established in 1994, and is nearing its 30th anniversary. The business is second-generation family owned and operated providing wedding and special occasion attire.

The official launch is this Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with complimentary desserts, giveaways and events throughout the day.

The summer event continues through July 22, at nearly 500 independent, locally-owned bridal retailers across the country. The event is designed to offer brides, bridesmaids, and wedding guests an opportunity for substantial savings.

“The National Bridal Summer Event has become an annual tradition for the bridal industry similar to a Black Friday or Small Business Saturday for other retail stores. It is recognized by Chase’s Calendar of Events and scheduled annually on the third Saturday in July,” according to event creator, Sue Maslowski, owner of Jay West Bridal in Haddonfield, N.J.

“It also means brides do not have to shop the Internet for price. They can walk into any participating bridal salon across the country on that day and touch, see and feel what they are purchasing with no surprises. And often, they can take the gown home the same day,” said Maslowski.

For a list of participating bridal shops, brides can visit National Bridal Summer Event online.