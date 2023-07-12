Maui News

Talk Story with Yuki Lei at Upcountry Farmers Market, July 15

July 12, 2023, 3:09 PM HST
* Updated July 12, 3:20 PM
File Photo: Office of Council member Yuki Lei Sugimura

Council member Yuki Lei Sugimura will hold her monthly Talk Story with Yuki Lei outreach program at the Upcountry Farmers Market on July 15 from 7 to 11 a.m.

Sugimura invites the public to come and voice their concerns on County issues that matter to them. Representative Kyle Yamashita will also be available to discuss state-related issues with the community.

“The Upcountry Farmers Market, located at Kulamalu Town Center near Longs Drugs, Pukalani, is a great outdoor venue for sharing concerns, giving feedback on local issues and supporting local small businesses,” said Sugimura who holds the council seat for the Upcountry residency area and is also the vice chair of the council.

Sugimura will be available to meet with the public to hear their concerns each month at the Upcountry Farmers Market.

For more information contact Council member Yuki Lei Sugimura’s cell at 808-830-0344, office 808-270-7939 or by emailing [email protected]

