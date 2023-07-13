Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines Check Presentation. PC: Hawaiian Community Assets / American Savings Bank

Hawaiian Community Assets has been awarded $903,168 by American Savings Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines to expand housing counseling and financial education support for its Kahua Waiwai Homebuyer Program.

“We are immensely grateful to American Savings Bank for their generous support through The FHLB Des Moines Member Impact Fund,” said Chelsie Evans Enos, Executive Director of Hawaiian Community Assets. “Their commitment to our mission of housing readiness and financial education will enable us to reach more individuals and families in need. This funding will empower us to expand our programs for more rent to own options, increase those reached through personalized housing ready counselors, and equip Hawai‘i’s people with the knowledge and resources necessary to achieve stable and sustainable housing.”

The FHLB Des Moines Member Impact Fund, which provided a nearly $3-to-$1 matching award, turned ASB’s commitment of $250,000 and FHLB Des Moines’ matching grant of $653,168 into a total of $903,168 for HCA.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We are honored to support Hawaiian Community Assets and their dedication to providing affordable and sustainable housing solutions for Hawaii,” said Ann Teranishi, president and CEO at ASB. “Collaboration is essential to everything we do at ASB. It’s important that we continue working together to provide workforce development, financial education and affordable housing programs and opportunities that will make a meaningful and lasting impact for generations to come.”

The HCA Kahua Waiwai Homebuyer Program offers free homeownership resources to assist low- and moderate-income individuals and families in Hawai‘i, contributing to the overall well-being and stability of the community. As a nonprofit organization and HUD-certified housing counseling agency, HCA is committed to helping local families build generational wealth, establishing economic empowerment and financial stability.

The fund’s matching award amplified ASB’s commitment to supporting affordable housing and community development initiatives by turning ASB’s donation of $500,000 and FHLB Des Moines’ matching grant of $1.3 million into a total of $1.8 million for eight local nonprofits. The grants aim to tackle critical challenges in Hawai‘i and provide much-needed support to residents facing high living expenses and a shortage of affordable housing.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

HCA received the largest grant among the awardees, highlighting their dedication to affordable housing and community development. This recognition aligns with ASB and FHLB Des Moines’ shared vision for empowering local communities, according to the announcement.

To celebrate this achievement, ASB hosted an award event on July 7 to recognize HCA and the other nonprofit recipients.