The Maui County Council will meet July 18 at 9 a.m. to consider passage on second and final reading of Bill 169, CD1 (2022), updating regulations to air and replica guns, and Bill 49, CD1, FD1 (2023), establishing a general excise tax surcharge, Council Chair Alice L. Lee announced today.

Lee said the council, which normally meets on two Fridays each month, has adjusted its calendar to accommodate the National Association of Counties Annual Conference in Texas next week. The event invites officials from all counties to discuss the association’s federal policy agenda, share best practices and strengthen knowledge networks.

“Council members are working to carry out legislative duties while continuing to learn and find other ways to improve the lives of our community members,” said Lee, who holds the seat for the Wailuku-Waiheʻe-Waikapū residency area. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as we continue to provide updates on schedule changes.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Bill 18, CD1 (2023), on a new independent nomination board for boards and commissions and certain department heads, will also be considered for passage on second and final reading. The bill implements a 2022 charter amendment, Lee said.

In-person, online and phone testimony is welcome at all meetings. Testimony instructions are on the meeting agendas, available at: mauicounty.us/agendas.