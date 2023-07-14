Maui News

Maui Council to consider bills regulating air and replica guns and G.E.T. surcharge

July 14, 2023, 11:35 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

    The Maui County Council will meet July 18 at 9 a.m. to consider passage on second and final reading of Bill 169, CD1 (2022), updating regulations to air and replica guns, and Bill 49, CD1, FD1 (2023), establishing a general excise tax surcharge, Council Chair Alice L. Lee announced today.

    Lee said the council, which normally meets on two Fridays each month, has adjusted its calendar to accommodate the National Association of Counties Annual Conference in Texas next week. The event invites officials from all counties to discuss the association’s federal policy agenda, share best practices and strengthen knowledge networks.

    “Council members are working to carry out legislative duties while continuing to learn and find other ways to improve the lives of our community members,” said Lee, who holds the seat for the Wailuku-Waiheʻe-Waikapū residency area. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as we continue to provide updates on schedule changes.”

    ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
    ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

    Bill 18, CD1 (2023), on a new independent nomination board for boards and commissions and certain department heads, will also be considered for passage on second and final reading. The bill implements a 2022 charter amendment, Lee said.

    In-person, online and phone testimony is welcome at all meetings. Testimony instructions are on the meeting agendas, available at: mauicounty.us/agendas.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Looking for locally based talent?
    Post a Job Listing

    Sponsored Content

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
    headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
    Cancel
    ×

    Comments

    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
    Trending Now
    1Tropical Storm Calvin Forecast To Strengthen Into Hurricane On Thursday 2Calvin Becomes Third Hurricane Of Eastern Pacific Season 3Breaking South Mauis Kulanihakoʻi High School To Officially Open In August With A Temporary Certificate Of Occupancy 4Calvin Intensifies Into A Major Category 3 Hurricane 5Missing Person Woman Known To Frequent Kahului Last Seen July 3 2023 6Hana Highway Partial Closure Due To Motor Vehicle Accident