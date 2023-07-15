Scholarship funding came from the Sentry Tournament of Champions, a 2023 golf tournament on the Professional Golfers’ Association of America Tour, and additional donors. (File photo)

Lahaina Junior Golf Association has awarded $6,000 in college tuition scholarships to five of its members who have demonstrated a high level of academic achievement. Each scholarship was $1,200.

Recipients of $1,200 awards are as follows:

Joa Navarro of Lahainaluna High School is the son of Jamie and Joel Navarro. He will attend Utah University.

Luke Kahuhu of Kamehameha Schools Maui is the son of Lisa Kahuhu. He will attend St. Ambrose University.

Dillon Jonke of Maui Preparatory Academy is the son of Kirsten and Scott. He will attend California State University Northridge.

Courtney Hamasaki of Kamehameha Schools Maui will attend Arizona State University. She is the daughter of Christy and Nathan.

Anson Cabello of Kamehameha Schools Maui is the son of Sunny and Alex. He will attend University of Hawaiʻi Mānoa.

“We are excited to help students grow and open doors to pursue higher education goals,” said Joel Navarro, Lahaina Junior Golf Association’s Board Chair. “Our relationship with students doesn’t end with the golf season and high school. Our support for their advancement continues and we hope to play a life-long role in the future success.”

Scholarship funding came from the Sentry Tournament of Champions, a 2023 golf tournament on the Professional Golfers’ Association of America Tour, and additional donors. The tournament is open exclusively to golfers who have won an official Professional Golfers’ Association Tour event in the previous year.

The tournament serves as the opening event of the Professional Golfers’ Association Tour’s calendar year and is held at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort in Maui.