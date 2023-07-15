













A new eight-passenger bus to transport East Maui residents to their jobs, shopping in Central Maui and medical appointments was blessed at a ceremony Friday attended by more than 20 people, including Maui Economic Opportunity drivers and staff, Maui County officials and riders.

The $155,000 bus, funded by the county, was blessed by Kahu John Kahalehoe at “Stonewall Square” in the center of Hāna town. He also blessed the drivers – Mary “Kaui” Brook, also MEO Hāna Branch Manager; Karen Redo; Viola Diego; Tuks Medeiros and Lani Kawaiaea.

Attending the event were County Council Member Shane Sinenci, whose residency district includes East Maui; Leo Caires, Mayor Richard Bissen’s Chief of Staff; Kauanoe Batangan, deputy director of the Transportation Department; and Debbie Cabebe, Chief Executive Officer of MEO.

The 58-year-old nonprofit runs the specialized Human Services transportation system on Maui, including East Maui; Lāna‘i and Moloka‘i, through a grant from the county. MEO transports qualified riders at no cost to them to their jobs, shopping, medical appointments and youth and kupuna activities.