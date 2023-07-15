(Catholic Charities Hawai‘i)

Catholic Charities Hawai‘i’s Veteran’s Program will hold a Ho‘oponopono Workshop for military veterans on July 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will take place at the Catholic Charities Hawai‘i’s Maui Office at 65 S. Kāne Street in Kahului.

Ho‘oponopono is a traditional Hawaiian cultural practice that helps a person reconcile, forgive, and heal spiritually, mentally, and physically. This healing process will be facilitated by Kumu Ramsay Taum, a well-known expert in indigenous wisdom, as he shares the deeper spiritual wisdom passed on to him by Aunty Morrnah and other respected Kupuna, Hawaiian elders, and wisdom keepers.

Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Participants must be US military veterans or families, proof of veterans status is required at check in (DD214 or a Veteran ID) The workshop is funded by the Disabled Veterans National Foundation and co-sponsored by Catholic Charities Hawai‘i, which has been providing support and assistance to veterans in Hawaii since 2010.

The Catholic Charities Hawai‘i Veteran’s Program is dedicated to assisting the local veteran community in overcoming their obstacles and providing them with the necessary resources and support to attain improved stability, independence, and well-being. Catholic Charities Hawai‘i has been providing various services, including case management, housing assistance, job training and placement, and referrals for counseling, therapy, and other supportive services to improve the lives of veterans in Hawai‘i.

To register for the Maui workshop, follow the event link here.