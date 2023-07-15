Sentry Tournament of Champions seeks volunteers for January’s event. Participants will have the chance to get up close with some of the PGA’s best. (File photo)

Volunteer registration is now open for the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions event. Volunteering offers a variety of opportunities to get involved with the opening event of the PGA TOUR’s Regular Season when it returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua the first week of January.

Volunteers are an integral part of the Sentry Tournament of Champions and make it possible to contest a world-class event by devoting time, talent and passion to help run all aspects of the tournament. Over the last 25 years, this iconic Maui event has served as one of the premier marketing vehicles for the state, showcasing the beauty of the islands via 70-plus hours of television coverage across the globe to millions of viewers.

Sentry Tournament of Champions. (PC: Kapalua Golf)

Since the event moved to Maui in 1999, the Sentry Tournament of Champions has provided community and charitable impact for the Valley Isle’s nonprofit charities. According to a PGA news release, the tournament has raised more than $8.5 million over 25 years with the help of volunteers, sponsors, resort and community partners.

For 2024, volunteers working three or more shifts will receive one golf shirt, one half-zip pullover, a hat or visor, a commemorative tournament pin, a water bottle and access to Volunteer Headquarters with catered food and beverage options during the week. The Volunteer Appreciation Party returns next year featuring entertainment, food, drinks and prizes.

In addition to volunteer credentials allowing free admission when not on volunteer shift, the Sentry Tournament of Champions will provide one additional grounds ticket (Thursday-Sunday) for friends and family to enjoy the tournament. There are various committees that prospective volunteers can join including ShotLink (includes both walking scorer and laser operator), On-Course Transportation, Gallery Management, Admissions & Information, and Supply & Product Distribution.

Sentry Tournament of Champions. (PC: Kapalua Golf)

Volunteers can join a team of community-minded people as the Sentry Tournament of Champions welcomes the PGA TOUR’s best players back to Maui by registering to volunteer at this link or visit SentryTournamentOfChampions.com and click “Volunteer.”

For any questions, call 808-665-5413 or email [email protected].

The PGA TOUR’s 2024 FedExCup Regular Season begins at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, which features PGA TOUR winners from the previous calendar year as well as the top 50 members from the 2022-23 FedExCup standings.