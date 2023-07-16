AMA Bar & Grill at Fairmont Kea Lani. Photos by Trevor Clark of CLARKBOURNE Creative.

Fairmont Kea Lani, an all-suite and villa luxury resort on Maui, brings an elevated dinner experience to their current oceanfront restaurant, AMA Bar & Grill.

AMA draws inspiration from the traditional Hawaiian outrigger canoe and the lifestyle it embodies: quality time with ʻohana, exploration and innovation through the sea, and the nourishment with the ocean’s freshest seafood.

AMA Bar & Grill at Fairmont Kea Lani. Photos by Trevor Clark of CLARKBOURNE Creative.

Each evening, as the sun sets, AMA Bar & Grill transforms from a poolside eatery into a sea-to-table culinary experience, offering freshly caught seafood selections along with vibrant cocktails and elevated wines by the glass and bottle.

AMA Bar & Grill at Fairmont Kea Lani. Photos by Trevor Clark of CLARKBOURNE Creative.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

From a decadent raw bar and lavish seafood platters to locally inspired platesfeaturing Kauaʻi spicy garlic prawns, miso-marinated cod and steamed clams with sake, shiso and Korean chili flakes, AMA’s new dinner menu highlights the Pacific Ocean’s finest offerings – along with island-sourced veggie dishes and select chicken and steak shared plates.



















“We’re thrilled to share AMA’s new ocean-inspired evening concept with our community,” said Tom Houston, Director of Food & Beverage at Fairmont Kea Lani. “Our intention is to provide a relaxed atmosphere fit for unwinding with friends and family, where both resort guests and local residents can enjoy carefully crafted cocktails, thoughtful wine selections, and freshly caught, elevated fare… all while taking in spectacular views provided by this special place we are privileged to call home.”

AMA’s new evening concept, serving casual elegance paired with exceptional cuisine, debuted on July 14, 2023. This comes following the recent transformation of the resort’s 413 one-bedroom suites and 37 two- and three-bedroom villas. Resort executives say the redesign resulted in artfully accommodations “that evoke stories of the island’s rich cultural heritage and accentuate the natural beauty of Hawaiʻi.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

AMA’s debut also marks the commencement of the second phase of the resort’s Hoʻomaka Hou Transformation Project, in which Fairmont Kea Lani’s lobby will be completely reimagined, resulting in an elevated arrival experience, the creation of an expansive Hawaiian cultural center and the addition of a premier oceanfront lounge and restaurant.

AMA Bar & Grill is open daily for lunch 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and nightly for dinner 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Both the interior bar and swim-up bar are open 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Kamaʻāina discounts (25% off) are available with a valid Hawaiʻi ID. Walk-ins welcome, reservations are encouraged through OpenTable or learn more at fairmont-kea-lani.com