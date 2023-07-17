Maui News

Maui Dept. of Agriculture marks one-year anniversary with open house, July 20

July 17, 2023, 9:18 PM HST
County of Maui flyer

The County of Maui Department of Agriculture is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a public open house from 2 to 6 p.m., July 20 at the department office at 2154 Kaohu St. in Wailuku. The event is weather permitting.

The public will have an opportunity to talk with department staff and share comments and feedback.

A brief program begins at 5 p.m., which includes remarks by Mayor Richard Bissen.

The Department of Agriculture was started in July 2022, after county residents voted in November 2020 to establish the department.

Parking is limited to nearby street parking. After 4:30 p.m., parking will be available in the gravel parking lot fronting the building.

For more information, call 808-270-8276 or email [email protected].

