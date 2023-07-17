Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation launches a Speeding Catches Up With You campaign today, in an effort to reduce speeding and vehicle deaths.

Between July 17 and 31, HDOT in partnership with the US Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services, and other county law enforcement agencies, will be airing speed-focused Public Service Announcements. Law enforcement agencies will also conduct speed enforcement throughout the state, according to state Transportation officials.

“Regardless of the identified cause of a traffic crash, the cause of a traffic fatality is always speed,” said Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. “Excessive speed reduces reaction time and increases lethality of impacts. Lets stop speeding and reduce the number of people who die senselessly on our highways.”

“We’re continually implementing speed-reduction measures such as speed humps, raised crosswalks, gateway treatments, and roundabouts. Speeding Catches Up With You is an opportunity to remind everyone that although speeding can seem acceptable, it could make the difference between life and death for someone,” said Sniffen.

According to HDOT’s attitudinal and behavior survey, the majority of Hawaiʻi drivers (car, truck, and motorcycle operators) admit to regularly driving five to 10 miles an hour over the speed limit.

“Much like impaired driving, speeding is a choice that could result in deadly consequences for the driver, their passengers, or other motorists and pedestrians. Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around another vehicle, hazardous object, or an unexpected curve,” according to the state Department of Transportation.

“The effects of speeding are deadly and irreversible,” said Jon Nouchi, deputy director of City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services. “Drivers have a profound responsibility every time they get behind the wheel, for the lives of those around them. People walking, biking, and taking transit are the most vulnerable, and sadly the most impacted by traffic crashes. Please remember that these people are our friends, family members, and neighbors. Just like you, they deserve to get home safely. Slow down, and always drive with caution, thought, and care, because lives depend on you.”

This campaign urges all motorists to slow down and obey all posted speed and traffic signs. “The choices you make behind the wheel could save lives,” the department advises.

For more information, please visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/speeding