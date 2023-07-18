Calvin on its approach to the state (1:30 p.m. 7.18.23) PC: zoom.earth

In anticipation of Tropical Storm Calvin, Governor Green signed an Emergency Proclamation today to make resources available to address potential storm impacts.

The disaster relief period outlined in the Emergency Proclamation continues through July 31, unless terminated or superseded by separate proclamation, whichever comes first.

In partnership and coordination with the County of Hawaiʻi, state offices in the County of Hawaiʻi will also be closed on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 due to expected severe weather conditions, according to the Office of the Governor.

This will allow for employees to take precautions and safety actions as they prepare for and respond to the effects of Tropical Storm Calvin, which is expected to impact the state beginning tonight.

Non-essential employees affected by the closing of those offices should not report to work and shall be granted Administrative Leave, EXCEPT for:

Departmental Disaster/Emergency Coordinators,

Disaster Response Workers, and

Employees whose work involves continuing crucial operations/services, such as hospital workers, correctional workers, etc.

Employees who fall into one of the above categories are required to report to work to ensure essential operations continue throughout the County of Hawai‘i.

The Judiciary also announced that all Third Circuit (Hawaiʻi island) courts and Judiciary facilities will be closed on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The court facilities are expected to reopen on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald has ordered that the time for filing items due on July 19, 2023 is extended to July 20, 2023. He further ordered that hearings or trials canceled due to the closure of the courts shall be rescheduled to the next available date with due regard for any statutory mandates.