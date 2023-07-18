Maui News
Maui Fire Dept. warns the public of phone scam involving solicitation of donations
The Maui Fire Department has been advised that residents have been receiving phone calls soliciting donations for the Maui Fire Department.
The Maui Fire Department has confirmed that these phone calls are unauthorized, and that donations are NOT being solicited.
If any member of the public receives a call of this nature, they are advised not to offer any personal financial information, and contact the Maui Police Department.
