Stand Up Maui receives $20K grant to create “scorecard” of affordable housing projects

July 18, 2023, 6:24 PM HST
The nonprofit organization, Stand Up Maui, received a $20,000 grant from the Cooke Foundation to create a comprehensive list of affordable housing projects, and a communications campaign to highlight Maui County’s housing crisis and solutions to resolve it. Stand Up Maui calls the project—”The Scorecard.”

This scorecard would feature a spreadsheet of all Maui County affordable housing projects (0 to
120% percent of area median income) that are available, under construction, or seeking approval for build out.

Organizers with Stand Up Maui say The Scorecard is more than a spreadsheet of information. “The intent of the scorecard is to inspire all affordable housing stakeholders – those with the power to build homes, and those with housing rental needs and home ownership dreams – to use the information as motivation to accomplish their own goals.”

The organization plans to compile The Scorecard by working together with housing officials in County and State government, housing developers and housing advocates. The goal is complete a master list by Sept. 30, 2023.

“We ask that all support this effort so that the public will finally be able to go to one place to know what homes are available and at what price,” according to organization leaders.

Stand Up Maui is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization led by housing advocates with more than 10 years of experience in working for affordable housing.

