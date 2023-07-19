The Hawai‘i State Department of Health, Clean Air Branch has issued a Notice and Finding of Violation and Order to Mahi Pono, LLC, for fugitive dust violations.

Health officials say the violations were confirmed and documented as a result of complaint investigations conducted by the Clean Air Branch. Mahi Pono, LLC has paid a penalty of $9,600 for the alleged violations.

The Environmental Protection Agency defines fugitive dust in the following way:

“Significant atmospheric dust arises from the mechanical disturbance of granular material exposed to the air. Dust generated from these open sources is termed “fugitive” because it is not discharged to the atmosphere in a confined flow stream. Common sources of fugitive dust include unpaved roads, agricultural tilling operations, aggregate storage piles, and heavy construction operations.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A copy of the Notice and Finding of Violation and Order can be found on the DOH website. According to the document, the alleged violations occurred on Aug. 10 and 11, and Dec. 7 and 8, 2022. The document notes that the company caused or permitted visible fugitive dust to become airborne without taking reasonable precautions on the respective dates.

The Clean Air Branch seeks to protect the people and environment of Hawai‘i by monitoring air quality and regulating businesses that release pollutants into the air. The Clean Air Branch administers air permits, which ensures companies comply with state and federal emission standards to minimize air pollution impacts on the public. Additionally, the Clean Air Branch conducts inspections and investigates reported incidents related to outdoor air quality.

*Cover photo: file image – not from dates of alleged violations

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD