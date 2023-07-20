Housing in Central Maui is pictured. File photo: County of Maui / Mia Aʻi

Field work for the Hawaiʻi Housing Finance and Development Corporation’s 2024 Housing Planning Study was completed recently.

Since the fall of last year, more than 7,200 surveys were completed and compiled by consultant SMS Research and Marketing, Inc. (SMS).

Participants were selected randomly to participate in the survey via the telephone, US Postal Service mail, or email, according to SMS president and CEO Tim Carson, who thanked members of the public for their willingness to participate.

HHFDC Interim Executive Director Dean Minakami noted that Governor Josh Green, M.D., had declared the construction of housing to be his administration’s biggest priority.

“The data that we’ve collected will help HHFDC and others in the affordable housing community to identify the greatest areas of needs,” Minakami said. “This will allow us to make more informed decisions about how we can best maximize our resources.”

Survey results and other data are being analyzed. The completed report is expected to be released next year.