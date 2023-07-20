Ka Lima O Maui is a community-based vocational rehabilitation program that provides job training and employment opportunities for adults with disabilities. Photo Courtesy: Ka Lima O Maui

Ka Lima O Maui, one of Maui’s oldest nonprofit organizations and the largest employer of persons with disabilities in Maui County, announced the retirement of Dan Honma as Director of Operations.

Honma served in the capacity for 13 years.

Ka Lima O Maui’s Executive Director J D Wyatt announced the appointment of Michael Kahahane to fill the Director of Operations vacancy. In his new role, Kahahane will direct supervisors in the grounds and janitorial departments.

“Kahahane’s experience as a supervisor with Ka Lima O Maui will allow us to continue the current services. He has worked at Ka Lima O Maui since 2015 leading several different work crews in contracts that Ka Lima O Maui has in the community,” according to Wyatt.

Ka Lima O Maui was established in 1955 with a mission to “Enhance Lives Through Self- Reliance.”