Maui News

Maoli concert on Maui expected to draw large crowd, prompts temporary closures July 22

July 21, 2023, 6:02 PM HST
Event setup Friday afternoon for the upcoming Maoli concert at War Memorial Stadium Complex Special Events Field. A concert from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday will impact a parks facilities and a nearby road. PC: County of Maui

Temporary closures to facilities at War Memorial Stadium Complex and Keōpūolani Regional Park, along with nearby Halia Nakoa Street, will occur Saturday, July 22, ahead of a Wailuku concert for the group Maoli, that is expected to draw large crowds.

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation made the announcement saying motorists should be aware of area traffic on Saturday night during the Maoli concert, which is expected to bring thousands to the War Memorial Special Events Field from 4:30 to 10 p.m.

War Memorial Tennis Courts 1 through 4, Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool and Halia Nakoa Street will be closed Saturday due to parking restrictions and event setup. Keōpūolani Regional Park will close starting at noon Saturday.

Keōpūolani Regional Park, War Memorial tennis courts and pool and Halia Nakoa Street will reopen during normal hours Sunday.

For county Parks and Recreation information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.

