Marriott’s Maui Ocean Club

Marriott’s Maui Ocean Club in Lahaina is taking action on Monday, July 24, with a resort-wide Hygiene Kit Building Day in partnership with the Hawaiʻi Department of Health to benefit seniors at Hale Mahaolu.

Associates, owners and guests will be able to pack hygiene kits filled with soap, toothpaste and other critical hygiene products.

Marriott’s Maui Ocean Club in partnership with the Clean the World program, recycled more than 900 pounds of plastic waste, and donated nearly 300 bars of soap to people who lack access to hygiene products.

For more than a decade, the partnership has put reconstructed soap and hygiene kits in the hands of people who need them most. The effort aims to improve hygiene and sanitation conditions, to reduce the impact of disease, and to promote better hygiene and living conditions.