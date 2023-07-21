Maui Business

Marriott’s Maui Ocean Club + Clean The World host hygiene kit building day

July 21, 2023, 12:48 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Marriott’s Maui Ocean Club

Marriott’s Maui Ocean Club in Lahaina is taking action on Monday, July 24, with a resort-wide Hygiene Kit Building Day in partnership with the Hawaiʻi Department of Health to benefit seniors at Hale Mahaolu. 

Associates, owners and guests will be able to pack hygiene kits filled with soap, toothpaste and other critical hygiene products.

Marriott’s Maui Ocean Club in partnership with the Clean the World program, recycled more than 900 pounds of plastic waste, and donated nearly 300 bars of soap to people who lack access to hygiene products.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more than a decade, the partnership has put reconstructed soap and hygiene kits in the hands of people who need them most. The effort aims to improve hygiene and sanitation conditions, to reduce the impact of disease, and to promote better hygiene and living conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Emergency Proclamation Signed Ahead Of Tropical Storm Calvin Impacts Non Essential State Offices Close On Hawaiʻi Island 2Visitor Pulled Unresponsive From Beach In South Maui 3Expanded Screening Urged Due To Increase Rate Of Syphilis In Hawaiʻi 4Ka Lima O Maui Announces Retirement Of Operations Director 5Uhmc Associate Professor Of Stem And Four Students Back From Travel Study Trip To Nepal 6State Health Department Cites Mahi Pono For Fugitive Dust Violations