By Wendy Osher
 July 21, 2023, 5:34 AM HST
* Updated July 21, 6:57 AM
PC: Round Table Pizza

Pizza chain, Round Table Pizza, has officially rolled out a new location on Maui, at the Maui Mall Village in Kahului.

The chain was launched in partnership with franchisee, Dave Mello, who is relocating from his long-time presence in Kīhei on Piʻikea Avenue at the Piʻilani Village Shopping Center. The Kīhei location has since closed.

The new Round Table Pizza is located across from the County of Maui Business Resource Center, and near IHOP in the spot that was previously occupied by another pizza chain.

Round Table Pizza was founded in 1959, and is known for its homemade dough, signature three-cheese blend, and ingredients topped to the edge. In addition to signature handmade pizzas, the chain also offers salads, “baked-to-perfection” Garlic Parmesan Twists, classic and boneless wings and more.

“Our legacy of time-honored recipes and gold-standard ingredients means guests can count on a consistent, superior dining experience each time they visit,” said Mello, franchisee of the new Kahului location.

“Maui Mall Village is pleased to welcome Round Table Pizza to the ʻohana,” said Maui Mall Village Property Manager James Cashman. “Round Table will offer yet another great family-friendly dining option for our community. It will be an excellent complement to our already diverse portfolio of dining experiences, and we invite everyone to visit the center to see what makes this storied franchise so special.”

The business is currently hiring for all positions—both full and part time. Applicants can send resumes to [email protected]. Starting pay is $15/hr plus tips. Drivers can make more than $30/hr with tips, according to a flyer posted in the restaurant window.

This is Maui’s second Round Table Pizza location. There’s also another in Lahaina, located at 2580 Kekaʻa Dr., Suite 105, which is also run by Mello.

The new Maui Round Table Pizza is located at 70 East Kaʻahumanu Avenue in Kahului, and is open Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, visit www.roundtablepizza.com.

PC: Round Table Pizza
PC: Maui Now
 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
