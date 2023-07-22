The man who founded the Pacific Cancer Institute in 1993 in Wailuku, has established a private nonprofit foundation that is providing laptop computers to deserving high school students.

The Dr. Bobby Baker and Julie Baker Foundation is launching its “Computers With A Cause” program in Maui County, with the donation of two laptop computers to the Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers’ Children Services Program in Wailuku, Maui.

The Baker Foundation will extend its support for Maui County students by donating eight laptop computers to deserving high school students who don’t have access to personal computers for homework and online academic research. This initiative comes as Hawaiʻi public school students prepare to return to classes on Aug. 7 after their summer break.

The application deadline is Aug. 18, 2023. (Scroll down for detailed information).

The “Computers With A Cause” program aims to bridge the digital divide by providing students with essential tools to excel academically and later in life.

Dr. Bobby Baker, founder of the Pacific Cancer Institute in Wailuku, Maui, in 1993, and a former Maui resident for 25 years, expressed his commitment to giving back to Maui County, especially its students.

Dr. Bobby Baker, a radiation oncologist, shows Varian Truebeam radiation equipment in 2012 at the Pacific Cancer Institute. The former 25-year Maui resident has established a private nonprofit foundation that is providing laptop computers to deserving high school students and Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers. Dr. Baker established PCI in 1993 in Wailuku. He was President and Medical Director of the PCI until 2015 when he sold the business and moved to Charleston, S.C.

“Julie and I love Maui and treasure the years we lived and worked there, and we want to make a difference in the lives of deserving high school students and in child support programs at Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers,” Dr. Baker said. “In our digital world, having access to a computer levels the playing field for students who need this essential tool to keep up with their peers.”

Ka Hale A Ke Ola Executive Director Monique R. Ibarra said, “We are very grateful for the generosity of Dr. Baker and his wife, Julie. Our children will put these laptop computers to good use. Many of our children are transitioning out of homelessness and have no access to personal computers. With their return to school from summer break, this donation is very timely and greatly needed.”

Now residing in Charleston, South Carolina, Dr. Baker and wife Julie have established a private charitable nonprofit organization, the Dr. Bobby Baker and Julie Baker Foundation, to support causes close to their hearts. In addition to donating computers to students in South Carolina during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Baker Foundation was able to provide “hot spots” for students who had no internet access for classes held remotely.

Dr. Bobby Baker presents a computer to Zoey F. to further her educational goals. The computer was delivered to her at the Coastal Carolina Council of the Boy Scouts of America Low Country District in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Zoey earned the computer by demonstrating academic excellence and involvement in Scouts.

Computers With A Cause makes a difference in communities by recognizing worthy students who would otherwise have little access to the tools necessary to succeed in our modern world.

“Education is the key to empowering the next generation, and access to computers is an indispensable aspect of modern learning,” Dr. Baker said. “Our ‘Computers With A Cause’ program aims to support students who show academic excellence, community service and financial need, and we are excited to expand its reach to Maui County.”

In 2022, the Baker Foundation donated personal computers to the St. Julian Devine Community Center in Charleston, S.C. There, the computers are available to students, families and community residents at the center for access to educational programs, job training, basic needs, financial resources and telehealth.

The “Computers With A Cause” initiative is founded on the belief that every student should have equal opportunities for success. Through the philanthropic program, deserving Maui high school students can apply to receive laptops at no cost. These laptops are for students who currently do not own or have access to a personal computer at home.

Applicants are encouraged to demonstrate their dedication to academics, community service and financial need. Students can apply for the program by visiting https://computerswithacause.org/student-application. Or, after downloading and completing the PDF application, send it via email to [email protected]. The application deadline is Aug. 18, 2023.

“Computers have revolutionized the way we learn and access information. By providing these laptops, we hope to equip students with the necessary tools to thrive in today’s digital world,” said Julie Baker, co-founder of the foundation.

The Dr. Bobby Baker and Julie Baker Foundation firmly believe that investing in education is the path to brighter futures for the youth of Maui County. While challenges may be daunting, the Bakers believe progress comes with leadership, partnerships and determination.

“I ask the question: ‘How do you swallow an elephant?’ And answer, ‘One bite at a time!’ ” Dr. Baker said.

For more information about the Dr. Bobby Baker and Julie Baker Foundation and its charitable initiatives, contact:

Dr. Bobby Baker and Julie Baker Foundation

15 State St., Charleston, South Carolina 29401

Phone: 843-737-0182 Ext. 300

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.Baker-Foundation.org