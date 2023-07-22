Maui News

Electric Service of Maui completes electric vehicle charging project at Kahului Airport

July 22, 2023, 2:00 PM HST
The project location is the Avis/Budget facility at the Kahului Airport on Maui.
(PC: Electric Service of Maui LLC)

Electric Service of Maui, LLC has completed construction of a large Electric Vehicle charging project at the Avis/Budget facility at the Kahului Airport on Maui.

In cooperation with Electric Vehicle charger supplier, EverCharge, Inc. of California and
Pacific Current, Inc., a subsidiary of Hawai’i Electric Industries, Inc., and Hawai’i Energy, Electric Service of Maui, LLC has installed 32 Level 2 chargers and one two-port Level 3 charger to maintain Avis’ substantial fleet of Electric Vehicles on Maui.

  The project location is the Avis/Budget facility at the Kahului Airport on Maui. (PC: Electric Service of Maui LLC)
  • The project location is the Avis/Budget facility at the Kahului Airport on Maui. (PC: Electric Service of Maui LLC)
  • The project location is the Avis/Budget facility at the Kahului Airport on Maui. (PC: Electric Service of Maui LLC)

“Electric Service of Maui is committed to being a major contributor to achieving the goal of energy self-sufficiency for Hawai’i in the near future, in a safe and sustainable manner in the coming years,” company representatives said.

