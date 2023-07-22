Hāna-Maui Resort. PC: Wendy Osher

Maui County hotels led the counties in June 2023, bringing in the highest revenue per available room and average daily rate, according to the Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report published by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority.

Maui achieved RevPAR of $419 (-8.7% vs. 2022, +31.9% vs. 2019), with ADR at $623 (-3.8% vs. 2022, +58.1% vs. 2019).

Maui Countyʻs occupancy rate was lower than all other counties at 67.2% (-3.6 percentage points vs. 2022, -13.4 percentage points vs. 2019).

The data also included information on luxury resort areas of Maui, including Wailea and Kā‘anapali.

Maui’s luxury resort region of Wailea had RevPAR of $624 (-5.1% vs. 2022, +11.1% vs. 2019), with ADR at $939 (-8.6% vs. 2022, +52.3% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 66.5% (+2.4 percentage points vs. 2022, -24.6 percentage points vs. 2019).

had RevPAR of $624 (-5.1% vs. 2022, +11.1% vs. 2019), with ADR at $939 (-8.6% vs. 2022, +52.3% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 66.5% (+2.4 percentage points vs. 2022, -24.6 percentage points vs. 2019). The Lahaina/Kā‘anapali/Kapalua region had RevPAR of $391 (-9.3% vs. 2022, +44.9% vs. 2019), ADR at $565 (-3.1% vs. 2022, +70.0% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 69.3% (-4.7 percentage points vs. 2022, -12.0 percentage points vs. 2019).

The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority also released data for all other cunties:

Kaua‘i:

RevPAR of $325 (-6.3% vs. 2022, +55.8% vs. 2019)

ADR at $434 (+3.3% vs. 2022, +54.8% vs. 2019)

Occupancy of 74.8% (-7.7 percentage points vs. 2022, +0.5 percentage points vs. 2019).

Hawaiʻi Island:

RevPAR at $286 (-9.7% vs. 2022, +46.5% vs. 2019)

ADR at $410 (-3.5% vs. 2022, +64.8% vs. 2019)

Occupancy of 69.7% (-4.8 percentage points vs. 2022, -8.7 percentage points vs. 2019).

O‘ahu:

RevPAR of $242 (+10.5% vs. 2022, +13.0% vs. 2019)

ADR at $291 (+3.2% vs. 2022, +20.0% vs. 2019)

Occupancy of 82.9% (+5.5 percentage points vs. 2022, -5.1 percentage points vs. 2019).

Hawai‘i hotels statewide reported slightly lower revenue per available room but slightly higher occupancy in June 2023 compared to June 2022. Average daily rate was lower than last year. When compared to pre-pandemic June 2019, statewide ADR and RevPAR were higher in June 2023 but occupancy was lower, according to the report.

Statewide:

RevPAR in June 2023 was $298 (-0.8%)

ADR at $389 (-2.0%)

occupancy of 76.7% (+0.9 percentage points) compared to June 2022.

Compared with June 2019, RevPAR was 26.6% higher, driven by higher ADR (+38.6%) which offset lower occupancy (-7.3 percentage points), according to the HTA.

The report’s findings utilized data compiled by STR, Inc., which conducts the largest and most comprehensive survey of hotel properties in the Hawaiian Islands. For June 2023, the survey included 154 properties representing 46,622 rooms, or 83.3% of all lodging properties with 20 rooms or more in the Hawaiian Islands, including those offering full service, limited service, and condominium hotels. Vacation rental and timeshare properties were not included in this survey.