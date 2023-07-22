New paratransit buses at the Maui Economic Opportunity Transportation base yard in Puunene on Aug. 4, 2021. Maui County awarded Maui Economic Opportunity another five-year contract to run the Americans With Disabilities Act service for the Maui Bus system. (PC: Maui Economic Opportunity)

Maui Economic Opportunity continues to operate the Maui Bus Americans With Disabilities Act paratransit service after securing another $4.2 million five-year contract with the County of Maui.

The paratransit system transports persons with disabilities, who are unable to use the regular Maui Bus service, with curb-to-curb pickups and drop-offs on an advance reservation system.

Because paratransit operations are linked to the Maui Bus, service generally is available along a 3/4ths of a mile corridor on each side and ends of a Maui Bus route. Paratransit buses run every day of the year, including holidays, from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., depending on location.

MEO became the Maui Bus paratransit operator in 2018 and prevailed in a competitive bidding process that included four other request for proposals for the contract that began July 1 and runs through June 30, 2028.

More than 825 riders took multiple trips on MEO paratransit buses in fiscal year 2022-23.

Like the Maui Bus, regular fares are $2 per ride. Paratransit booklets of 12 tickets ($1.67 each) are available for $20.

The Maui County Department of Transportation qualifies applicants for paratransit service. Applications can be downloaded from the website https://www.mauicounty.gov/DocumentCenter/View/4620/MDOT-ADA-Paratransit-Application?bidId.

Completed forms can be mailed to: County of Maui Department of Transportation ADA Paratransit Service, 110 Ala‘ihi St., Suite #210, Kahului 96732.

For more information call 808-270-7511 or email [email protected].

Paratransit operations are one part of Maui Economic Opportunity Transportation. The agency also operates the county-funded Human Service system, which transports low income and rural residents, kupuna, youth and persons with disabilities on Maui, Moloka‘i and Lānaʻi without charge to doctor’s appointments, dialysis, youth centers after school, employment and other destinations.

MEO continues to seek drivers for both paratransit and Human Services operations and offers commercial driver’s license training with pay. For more information, call 808-243-4310 or email [email protected].

For information about Maui Economic OpportunityTransportation services, call 808-877-7651.