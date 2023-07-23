(L to R) Company dancers Yasmine Lindskog and Julia Cost perform in choreographer Hunt’s “RUIN” from 2019 , and Guest dancer Emily McKeon performs in Pineo’s “Playground” in 2018. (PC: Ajja DeShayne)

Maui’s contemporary dance company, Adaptations Dance Theater, presents its fifth annual “Bring it Home” dance concert Aug. 11 to 13 at the historic ‘Iao Theater. The culmination of Adaptations Dance Theater’s performance programs, “Bring it Home” brings together a professional cast of resident and guest dance artists to share their craft with their home community and celebrate the artistry of Maui’s own.

Coming back from a three-year, pandemic-induced hiatus, the return of “Bring it Home” not only signals the ability to return to the theatrical stage where productions can benefit from interior sound, lighting, and set design; but it also aligns with Adaptations Dance Theater’s 10-year anniversary as a nonprofit organization. With so much to celebrate, this “Bring it Home” season includes its first evening-length work.

Performances:

Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. (Opening Night)

Aug. 12 at 7 p.m.

Aug. 13 at 2 p.m.

Company dancer Katie Istvan Whiticar performs in Bring it Home 2019’s “Ellipse”, choreographed by FLOCK. (PC: Ajja DeShayne)

As opposed to a compilation of shorter pieces, an evening-length work requires the physical and emotional endurance of the dancers to carry a deeper narrative that creates and resolves the complexities of a singular story. In preparation for this momentous task, Co-Choreographers Hallie Hunt and Ali McKeon Pineo (who also serve as the company’s co-artistic directors) began exploring ideas with resident dancers during Adaptations Dance Theater’s SEED choreographic residency in May.

“We are anticipating the collaboration of our ‘Bring it Home’ cast to share their unique perspectives in the studio space so we can co-create a work that is biographical for each of the participants, and with great hope that the audience will find moments of themselves while witnessing the work,” said Hunt.

The “Bring it Home” residency with all eight cast members participating lasts just over three weeks and leads directly into performance weekend, fostering an intense and focused environment in which the full cast can contribute to the rest of the choreographic process.

“The ideas are wild and whimsical, and include outrageous props that give each section a center piece,” Hunt said. “It’s going to be a rollercoaster – buckle in, audience!”

This year’s cast features three guest artists whose ties to Maui range from the professional to the personal and back again: Wailuku born-and-raised dance artist Emily McKeon, previous Maui resident dancer Yasmine Lindskog Visanko, and dance instructor and choreographer John Barclay, who makes his Bring it Home debut this year after having worked with Pineo on her CRAFT Dance Series and participated in Adaptations Dance Theater’s launch of PIVOT, its young professionals’ intensive program, last summer. Full bios on each cast member can be viewed on the company’s Instagram @adaptationsdancetheater.

“Bring it Home” aims to maintain a two-way bridge between Maui and the rest of the dance world, bringing back to Maui those who have left the island in pursuit of careers elsewhere, while simultaneously aspiring to influence a field-wide shift in dance that celebrates the individual and brings physical and mental health to the forefront of the dance space.

“The biggest lesson I have learned being a part of this company since its inception is to focus on relationships,” said Hunt. “ADT was founded on friendship, and building and sustaining relationships has become the guiding light for our organization. Centering respect, care, and support, and making decisions that uplift everyone involved- that’s how we know we are making the right choices.”

Those who would like to witness Adaptations Dance Theater’s creative process can attend an open rehearsal on July 29 from 1 – 1:30 p.m. that is free and open to the public; registering in advance is highly encouraged at AdaptationsDanceTheater.com/bring-it-home.

Tickets for “Bring it Home” range from $20-35, or $16-28 for students and seniors, and can be purchased at MauiOnStage.com. Audiences are welcome to stay for a Q&A session with members of the cast at the conclusion of each performance.

The “Bring it Home” season is supported in part by the County of Maui’s Office of Economic Development, the Atherton Family Foundation, and a growing network of individual and business donors who recognize the power of the performing arts and Adaptations Dance Theater’s mission to sustain a professional home for contemporary dance on Maui.

For more information on all Adaptations Dance Theater programs and events, including how to support their endeavors, visit: AdaptationsDanceTheater.com