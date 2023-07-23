The Regency Theatres Wharf Cinemas Lahaina presents Water Wednesdays, featuring some of the greatest movies made offshore. The newly remodeled Wharf Cinemas Water Wednesdays program will feature classic and thrilling ocean movies back on the big screen Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. starting July 26 to Aug. 30.

Film line-up:

July 26 – Jaws (1975)

In anticipation of “Meg 2: The Trench” on Aug. 2 , audiences can enjoy what many consider to be the greatest shark film of all time. When a young woman is killed by a shark while skinny-dipping near the New England tourist town of Amity Island, police chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) wants to close the beaches, but mayor Larry Vaughn (Murray Hamilton) overrules him, fearing that the loss of tourist revenue will cripple the town. Ichthyologist Matt Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss) and grizzled ship captain Quint (Robert Shaw) offer to help Brody capture the killer beast, and the trio engage in an epic battle of man vs. nature.

Aug. 2 – The Endless Summer (1965)

The crown jewel to ten years of Bruce Brown surfing documentaries. Brown follows two young surfers around the world in search of the perfect wave, and ends up finding quite a few in addition to some colorful local characters.

Aug. 9 – Big Wednesday (1978)

Three California beach buddies begin to realize there is more to life than waxing down their surfboards as they ditch their alcoholic and unruly ways to go fight in the Vietnam War.

Aug. 16 – Riding Giants (2004)

Part sports history, part thrill ride, skate boarder Stacy Peralta’s documentary pays homage to the brave, foolish surfers who dare ride the world’s biggest waves. Peralta lays out the evolution of big-wave surfing from the ’50s to today, touching upon changing trends and the

constant search for ever larger waves. Then he shifts his focus to a handful of contemporary surfing superstars, among them Jeff Clark, pioneer of San Francisco’s remote waves, and Laird Hamilton, known for tow-in riding.

Aug. 23 – The North Shore (1987)

Seemingly more popular today, than its original theatrical release, Rick, before entering art school next autumn, he sets out to spend the summer surfing at Hawaiʻi. He knows nothing about the local habits, what causes him some starting problems, but by chance he gets a room in the house of guru Chandler. He teaches him the difference between ‘soul surfers’ and those who surf for fame and money. Also he manages to get the attention of a beautiful young native.

Aug. 30 – Five Summer Stories (1972)

This is the 50th Anniversary, digitally remastered “Final Director’s Cut”, available for the first time ever on the big screen, with the original, remastered soundtrack from The Beach Boys & Honk. It’s been called the finest surf movie ever made. The film’s unusual format- a montage of vignettes or stories- perfectly captured a fractured era in which an explosion of creativity and revolutionary change was shaking down the old order, taking the sport of surfing into new and unknown territory. Although Five Summer Stories went through several (and increasingly popular) incarnations, the fundamental story remained the story of 1972: that the pure, innocent joy of surfing was symbolic of man’s best possibilities on an Earth without war or politics or environmental destruction.

“There is something very special about watching these classic cinematic masterpieces on the big screen with friends and family,” said Lyndon Golin of Regency Theatres.

Ticket Prices for Water Wednesdays are $8 per seat. The Regency Wharf Cinemas, Lahaina is located at 658 Front Street in Lahaina on the 2nd floor of the Wharf Cinema Center.

Tickets and information are available at www.regencymovies.com.