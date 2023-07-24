Kīhei’s 4th Friday event returns on July 28 with free entertainment by Maui’s own Nuff Sedd. (File photo)

Kīhei’s 4th Friday event is back on July 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. The event takes place in the Azeka Shopping Center Mauka, located at 1279-1280 S. Kīhei Rd.

Attendees can enjoy free family fun and entertainment. The event features live music, food booths and trucks, art, crafts, and plenty of great local shopping.

Free entertainment is provided by Maui’s own Nuff Sedd. Dale Kapua and the Molokaʻi Boys will be performing in the Food Court.

Enjoy Maui’s Classic Cruisers Collector’s Cars on display near the Keiki Zone.

Free evening entertainment at Kīhei 4th Friday Main Stage 6-9 p.m.:

6-6:10 p.m. Intro – MC Kathy Collins

6:10-7:15 p.m. Dale Kapua

7:15-7:25 p.m. Announcements – MC Kathy Collins

7:25-7:35 p.m. Constellation – Dance

7:35-7:45 p.m. Announcements – MC Kathy Collins

7:45-8:55 p.m. Nuff Sedd

8:55-9 p.m. Closing Announcements – MC Kathy

Activities for Keiki and Teens:

Free face painting & balloon twisting, 4 Kids quick science along with T- Rex the realistic dinosaur, dinosaur rides and games and hula hoops for Kids of all ages.

K4F Food Court:

Al’s BBQ, Dee’s Poi Mochi, Da Soriano Grindz, Dope BBQ, Wai Lemi, Holo Holo Garlic Noodles, Hau’oli’oli Ohana, Tacos 8th Wonder,Maui Cookie Lab, Sumo Dogs and Unreal Boba.

K4F Retail:

Abilay’s, Alpha Maui, Amy V Design, Babelyn Basey, Boobie Shack, Fran Fran Boutique, Gracie’s Goodies, Hang em Hawaii, Hawaii Hydrastone, Healing Hands, Honi Designs, Holly Warrington Photography, Hi Freeze, Hula Cookies, Imua Tattoo, Island Virtual, Jessie Tepora Art, Jujee’s Sports Cards, Kahele Maui, Lazy Boy Prints, Little Ocean Jewelry, Linx Hawaii, M & D Designs, Mana’o Radio, Maui Island Treasure, Maui Shellery, Makana Mama Wellness, Meahanalima, Mystic of the Rainbow, Navea Maui, Out of the Blue, Pacific Chiropractic, Paia Spice Company,The Clay Boutique,The Hex Press, Sunflower Gifts, Unusual Design, Upcountry Aloha, Wilikina Creations and Zeal Creations.

Additional Azeka Shopping Center eateries:

Coconuts Fish Café, Diamonds Ice Bar & Grill, Ekolu Kitchen 1279, Fork & Salad, HomeMaid Café, Izakaya Genbe, Java Café, Maui Pie, Miso Phat Sushi, Nalu’s South Shore Grill, Nutcharee’s Authentic Thai Food, Panda Express, Peace Love Shave Ice, Peggy Sue’s, Roasted Chiles, Von’s Chicken, and Wow Wow Lemonade.

Additional Azeka Shopping Center Merchants:

AA Oceanfront Rentals, Ace Hardware, Bank of Hawaii, B&B Scuba, BEK, Inc., Bird of Paradise Spa, DK Barber, Hawaiian Cruisers, Hele Gas Station/Mini Mart, Island Art Party, Jonathan Thomas DDS, Kaiser Permanente, Kihei Community Association, Kihei Wailea Flowers by Cora, Maui Pediatric Dentistry, Maui Powerhouse Gym, Next Level Marble & Granite ,Ocean Nail Spa, O’Reilly Automotive, ProArts Playhouse, Skyridge Lending, Snorkel Bob’s, Stellamation, Studio 151, The Sun Spot, Susu’s Studio & Design, Territorial Savings Bank, U.S. Post Office, and Zen Tattoo & Art Gallery.

Free parking is available at Azeka Makai, Kīhei Plaza. Longs parking lot charges $10 for parking and is not affiliated with Kīhei 4th Friday.

Kīhei 4th Friday is looking for volunteers. Those interested in participating can contact the Kīhei 4th Friday Facebook page. For more information, visit: kiheifridays.com.

For questions, contact the Maui County Office of Economic Development at [email protected] or 808-270-7710.