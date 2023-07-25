Maui News

Celebrate Hawaiian Honeycreeper Day, Aug. 27 at the Maui Nui Botanical Gardens

July 25, 2023, 1:06 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

NPS Photo by Jill Peters. ʻIʻiwi in Haleakalā National Park (2022)

A celebration of Hawaiian Honeycreeper Day takes place Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Maui Nui Botanical Garden in Central Maui.

This celebration is a culmination of the efforts of more than 2,000 keiki and their teachers that championed the passing of a resolution this past legislative session, to designate a day to celebrate Hawaiian honeycreepers.

The public is invited to join in the celebration of Hawaiʻi’s special manu, and learn about ongoing conservation efforts on Maui for the honeycreepers and the environments they call home.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This event offers a free, fun, family-friendly atmosphere. It is hosted by the Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project and The American Bird Conservancy.

The event takes place at the Maui Nui Botanical Gardens located at 150 Kanaloa Ave. Kahului, Maui 96732.

For more information visit www.bit.ly/Celebrate808.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Rep Case Seeks Ban On Unfair Shipping Practices To Non Contiguous Parts Of Us 2Comment Period Begins On Development Of A New Central Maui Wastewater Reclamation Facility 3Hawaiʻi Sees First School Meal Reimbursement Rate Increase In 40 Years 4Molokaʻi 2 Oʻahu Paddleboard World Championships Returns After 3 Year Pandemic Pause 5Hawaiʻi Off Grid Moving State Towards Net Zero Building 6Monster Home Bill In Honolulu Seeks To Penalize Developers Who Misrepresent Plans