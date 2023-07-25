NPS Photo by Jill Peters. ʻIʻiwi in Haleakalā National Park (2022)

A celebration of Hawaiian Honeycreeper Day takes place Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Maui Nui Botanical Garden in Central Maui.

This celebration is a culmination of the efforts of more than 2,000 keiki and their teachers that championed the passing of a resolution this past legislative session, to designate a day to celebrate Hawaiian honeycreepers.

The public is invited to join in the celebration of Hawaiʻi’s special manu, and learn about ongoing conservation efforts on Maui for the honeycreepers and the environments they call home.

This event offers a free, fun, family-friendly atmosphere. It is hosted by the Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project and The American Bird Conservancy.

The event takes place at the Maui Nui Botanical Gardens located at 150 Kanaloa Ave. Kahului, Maui 96732.

For more information visit www.bit.ly/Celebrate808.