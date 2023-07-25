Maui News

Kahi Kamali'i lead teacher, named Employee of the Month

July 25, 2023
MEO Employee of the Month Stacy Meyer (center), lead teacher at Kahi Kamali‘i Infant Toddler Center, poses for this photo with CEO Debbie Cabebe (left) and Early Childhood Director Debbi Amaral and friends at Kahi Kamali‘i Infant Toddler Center.

Lead teacher at Kahi Kamali‘i Infant Toddler Center, Stacy Meyer, was named Maui Economic Opportunity’s Employee of Month.

“I believe that Stacy is an awesome person and boss,” said nominator Leah Little. “She’s patient and loving to the kids. . . . She treats us as her extended family. She is the image of what a true altruistic person can be.”

An employee with MEO for 23 years, Meyer directs Kahi Kamali‘i and her staff of three. The center, located at the J. Walter Cameron Center, offers early childhood services for children 1 to 3 years old year-round. The County of Maui provides support for families that are income-eligible, teens and receiving early intervention support through Imua Family Services.

For being named Employee of the Month for May, Meyer earned a $150 check and an extra vacation day. She was honored at MEO’s General Staff meeting June 21.

