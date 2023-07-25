The Honolulu City Council is considering a bill that would penalize ‘monster home’ developers who falsify building plans. Bill 44, introduced by Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, passed first reading earlier this month. It is now being heard in the Committee on Executive Matters and Legal Affairs, which takes up the item at 1 p.m. today.

The measure comes as the Building Board of Appeals contemplates a case regarding the revocation of a permit at an alleged monster home under construction in Kaimuki.

According to the Department of Planning and Permitting in their position statement, the developer of the project allegedly provided incorrect information on her permit application, and misrepresented the building density, and violated the thresholds established for setbacks and the number of bathrooms, among other things.

DPP chose to revoke the permit as a result – a decision that the developer is currently appealing.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam said, “We need to start going after these monster home developers. They can’t just lie and get away with it. That means we need to start strengthening penalties. We need to impose fines, community service, jail time. We need to take decisive action.”

Bill 44 would make it illegal to intentionally provide inaccurate information to a city official, or to influence others to do so. Violators would be handed a misdemeanor and could face a number of penalties, including:

Up to a $2,000 fine;

Up to 80 hours of community service; and/or

Imprisonment for up to one year.

Dos Santos-Tam represents City Council District 6, which spans from Kakaʻako to Kalihi, and includes portions of Kakaʻako, Chinatown, Downtown, Punchbowl, Papakōlea, Pauoa Valley, Nu‘uanu, Iwilei, Liliha, ‘Ālewa Heights, Kalihi and Kalihi Valley.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

*Cover photo: file general image of construction not related to the home discussed in this article.