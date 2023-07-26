Sarah Connelly. PC: Maui Police Department

The Maui Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Sarah Connelly, 30, of Washington state.

Connelly was reported missing on Tuesday evening, July 25, 2023, by her family, who has not heard from her since Friday morning, July 21, 2023.

Connelly was scheduled to depart for California on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, but decided to extend her stay in Maui County, according to Maui police.

It is believed that Connelly is on foot, as it is unknown if she has access to a rental vehicle. Calls to Connelly’s cell phone have proven unsuccessful, and her family is concerned for her well-being as the lack of contact with anyone is out of character for her, according to police.

Connelly is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of a flower on her ankle and unknown writing on her right shoulder blade area. It is unknown what type of clothing she was last wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Connelly, is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it’s an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report #23-022754.